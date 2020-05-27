While the decision on whether or not to get vaccinated is a personal decision, it must be noted that people need to make an educated decision and not a rash decision one way or another. The fact is that we are still far away from a point where COVID-19 is a thing of the past, and we all, whether we are vaccinated or not, must continue to take the necessary precautions – social distancing, properly wearing face masks, not hosting large indoor gatherings, and washing your hands – if we hope to see the other side of this pandemic.