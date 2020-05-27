Featured News
Governor Signs Berg Law To End Period Poverty For Students
“Poverty and period poverty go hand-in-glove,” said Rep. April Berg (D-Mill Creek). “More than four in five students have missed class time, or know someone who has, because they didn’t have access to period products. This is holding students back in school, which affects their future. And we needed to do something to fix it.”
Keith A. Perry Named The New Executive Director Of The National Dental Association
“We’re very excited to have him aboard, said NDA Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher, D.D.S.” “Keith is a talented, nationally recognized association executive with over 30 years of highly relevant leadership experience in the political, governmental, nonprofit and association sectors.”
Vaccinate For Yourself, Your Family, Your Community
When you get vaccinated, you’re not doing it just for yourself. You’re doing it for those close to you, for your friends and family, and for the community. If we want to see an end to this pandemic and get back to some sense of normalcy, we need to get vaccinated.
- Magic, AdventHealth teaming up for fan vaccination event
- On social media, memories pop up from a pandemic still going
- Concrete wall around Seattle police precinct comes down
- Family questions why deputy shot unarmed Black man 10 times
- Family of Black man shot by deputy seeks release of audio
- Deputy who shot Black man appears to mistake phone for gun
- Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
- Review: A Black teen on trial in Netflix drama 'Monster'
- Shooting highlights lack of body cams among Portland police
- Top US general urges greater racial diversity in military
Community Briefs From The Seattle King County NAACP
The Seattle King County Branch of the NAACP is a completely volunteer organization. As a result, our membership is our life blood. Join the NAACP today, we need you now more than ever before!
Tacoma Opens Second Round Of Resiliency Grant Program On April 9
To be eligible, micro businesses must be located within Tacoma city limits, with a current business license, and have been operating for at least a year as of March 16, 2020. The majority owner must have a household income of no more than 80 percent of area median income and they must be able demonstrate that they have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19.
Seattle Seeks Community Members To Serve On City’s Renters’ Commission
The Commission is composed of 15 members – six appointed by City Council, six appointed by the Mayor, and one position filled by a young adult through the YMCA Get Engaged program. The final two commissioners are selected by the SRC.
NAACP To Host Webinar: Changing The Narrative Of Representation In Law Enforcement
Led by Trooper Nolan Washington, the webinar will bring awareness to and shed a positive light on Black and Brown men and women in law enforcement, provide information on career opportunities and benefits, and discuss with the power that we as a people can create by joining the profession and changing it from within.
Garfield Class Of ’72 Seeks Information On Classmates To Attend 50 Year Reunion
If you were a 1972 Garfield graduate, and have not been contacted by a reunion committee member, please provide your contact information (email and cellphone number) to Ms. Stanford at tsia1129@comcast.net, and pass the word to others.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Baptist Church Presents A Virtual Forgiveness Retreat
Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Baptist Church will host a virtual Forgiveness Retreat on Sat., May 15 and Sat., May 22 from 9:00a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Both sessions will be held via the Zoom platform.
Sanitizing And Cleaning The Church
Mount Zion Baptist Church Women’s Ministry recently donated $1,000 to the church to be used for the deep cleaning and sanitizing of the Church.
Historic Atlanta Church Inundated With Threats Ahead Of Senate Runoffs
The church in a statement says, “individuals holding hate in their hearts for our Church are coming into our digital spaces and leaving disparaging and often blatantly racist comments, many of which, unfortunately, are directed at our Church’s Senior Pastor [Reverend Raphael Warnock].”
Faith Based Organizations Look To Develop Affordable Housing
Donald King, a retired architect, civil rights activist and board member of the Nehemiah Initiative, Black churches in the Central Area of Seattle own approximately $70 million in real estate and it is time for them to use these assets for the betterment of the community by developing affordable housing on these properties.
Black Church PAC Urges HBCUs Not To Force Students To Participate In COVID-19 Trials
The Black Church PAC has urged the presidents of Dillard University and Xavier University of Louisiana, both historically Black colleges, to refrain from offering their students up as guinea pigs for controversial and untested coronavirus vaccine trials.
During Pandemic, Black Funerals May Leave More Trauma Than Comfort
As of Aug. 10, more than 5 million cases had been diagnosed in the United States. This has been particularly impactful on Black families for whom homegoing rituals are a prominent cultural and spiritual event.
Greater New Bethel To Host Virtual Women’s Day Program Aug. 8
Greater New Bethel will host a virtual Women's Day Program at 1:00 p.m. on Sat., August 8.
Finances FYI
Home Sweet Home
Podcast: Alaska Airlines – UNCF Partnership
Rhythm & News interview with Linda Thompson-Black, Area Development Director for UNCF Northwest/Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho, about their partnership with Alaska Airlines and the unveiling of Alaska's UNCF inspired aircraft.
Podcast: When Your Love Ones Go Missing
Rhythm & News with Senior NNPA National Correspondent Stacy Brown about the disproportionate number of Black and Brown children that go missing each year, and helpful tips on being proactive about locating loved ones who are missing.
Podcast: Garfield High School’s 2021 Football Team
Rhythm & News interview with Garfield High School Head Football Coach Reggie Witherspoon, Jr. about the team's 2021 season, their victory over Rainier Beach and the unique combination of talent at all grade levels, including freshmen, on this year's varsity football team.
Podcast – Protecting Renters From Discrimination
Rhythm & News interview with Ian Warner, public policy director with Zillow, about tools available through Zillow to help protect renters from discrimination.
Podcast: Helping Students Navigate COVID-19 Mentally And Physically
Seattle Medium/Rhythm & News interview with clinical psychologist Dr. Ben Johnson about the mental, physical and nutritional support needed for children to successully navigate online learning during COVID. Interview by Chris B. Bennett.
American Factories Are Desperate For Workers. It’s A $1 Trillion Problem
Even though US manufacturing activity surged to a 37-year high in March, the industry has more than half a million job openings. Factories are struggling to find skilled workers for specialized roles such as welders and machinists. Manufacturers are even having trouble hiring entry-level positions that do not require expertise.
Americans’ Incomes Zoomed Higher At Record Speed In March
American wallets got a big cash injection in March as personal incomes rose 21.1%, or $4.2 trillion, marking the largest monthly increase on record, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday.
Meeting The Needs Of Black-Owned Small Businesses In The Digital Economy
Policymakers, larger technology industry stakeholders, and community leaders must come together to broaden access to the tools available to small business owners today. This should encompass greater familiarity with digital advertising platforms, online payment processing capability through services such as Square, and third-party delivery options that are becoming increasingly digitized like USPS, FedEx, or UPS.
Alaska Airlines Renews Commitment To Education And Diversity With Unveiling Of UNCF Inspired Aircraft
With the words of Nelson Mandela prominently displayed on its side, “Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world,” the aircraft is symbolic of Alaska’ Airlines 15-year relationship with the UNCF and support of UNCF’s fundraising efforts.
SFD Launches Citywide Effort To Bring Vaccinations Directly To Seattle Residents And Workers
Since launching its vaccination effort on January 14, the City of Seattle has administered over 170,000 vaccinations to eligible adults (over 111,000 individuals).
Biden-Harris Administration Delivers Funds To Support Older Americans’ Health
With this funding for Older Americans Act nutrition programs, states will be able to continue home-delivered meals as well as “drive-through” or “grab-and-go” meals for older adults who typically would participate in meal programs at community centers that have been closed due to the pandemic. It will also allow states to re-open meal program locations safely that might have closed during the pandemic.
FDA To Authorize Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine For 12-To-15-Year-Olds By Early Next Week
Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine for teens and children ages 12 to 15. The FDA will have to amend the emergency use authorization for the vaccine, but the process should be straightforward, said the official, who was not authorized to speak about the process publicly and requested anonymity.
Using Life Insurance To Build Generational Wealth
For me, having a life-insurance policy is not an option – it’s a necessity. It ensures your final arrangements are covered and creates a financial asset, a tax-free instrument to transfer generational wealth.
2020: Education Exposed
Like most things, education's socioeconomic effects have had its most significant impact on the neediest people. No sector of our society has felt a greater impact than parents, especially low-income impoverished single-parent households, and homes with special educational needs.
Letter from NAACP Seattle-King County Education Chair, Josette Wicker
Though the excitement of back-to-school activities remains, with K – 12 classes in Seattle starting last Friday, September 4th, many districts in King County are still not prepared to support our students as they return to school. This comes from the lack of accessibility in a multitude of ways.
A Pandemic Of Vanishing Black Wealth
It should come as no surprise that a recession only exacerbates the already vicious patterns of low wealth for Black families. Yet, in an unprecedented twist of fate, never before seen in history, while we are still reeling from the economic losses of last decade’s Great Recession…here we go AGAIN!
SPS School Board Director Leslie Harris Has Some Explaining To Do
The reason that Harris gave for not supporting the settlement was because she did not agree with a stipulation in the settlement that precluded both sides from commenting on the case or the settlement. One has to wonder what being able to comment on the settlement or the case has to do with whether or not you vote to approve the settlement.
Let’s Talk About The Vaccine
While the decision on whether or not to get vaccinated is a personal decision, it must be noted that people need to make an educated decision and not a rash decision one way or another. The fact is that we are still far away from a point where COVID-19 is a thing of the past, and we all, whether we are vaccinated or not, must continue to take the necessary precautions – social distancing, properly wearing face masks, not hosting large indoor gatherings, and washing your hands – if we hope to see the other side of this pandemic.
Don’t Let A “Chin-masker” Influence Your Decisions About COVID
Now is not the time to decide whether or not you are going to take the vaccine based on what you heard from the philosophers and/or local conspiracy theorist commonly found holding center court at your local barbershop, beauty salon or convenience store.
The Conversation Is Much Different When COVID Is In Your Home
As a person trusted to arm the public with information, I’ve received a lot of calls from people over the years who contact me after the fact. People who are wishing they could roll back the hands of time and do things slightly different. After spending the better part of the year staying safe, now is not the time for people to let down their guards. Trust me you don’t want to spend the last few weeks of the year, or the beginning of the new year, in isolation or in a hospital bed.
Three Ways You Can Personally Sway Elections In Favor Of Your Candidate(s)
From both a national and local perspective, I’m very excited to see so many African Americans participating in early voting and others who are eagerly awaiting their ballots. While this is a very positive step for us as African Americans, I must note that this election is so critical to the plight of our community that it is imperative that all of us not only vote, but become voting advocates during this election. It is one thing to vote, its another thing to influence the outcome of an election by actively mobilizing people in your personal sphere of influence.
2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
You don’t often think of the Toyota RAV4 as an off road vehicle. But for the second year in a row the TRD version of this crossover has been named Compact SUV of Texas.
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport
The 2021 Cadillac XT4 has all the creature comforts you would expect: satellite radio, heated power folding mirrors, Bluetooth, wireless streaming, forward collision warning, navigation, park assist, Wi-Fi, voice controls and adaptive cruise control.
2021 Hyundai Ioniq PHEV
With a full charge, this combination delivered the equivalent of 119 mpge combined. Running on just the gasoline engine, the car got 52 mpg combined. In any mode, it was a gas sipper.
2020 Land Rover Defender
The Defender is the first Land Rover with an optional factory-fitted Satin Protective Film which delivers enhanced design and durability. The PU-based wrap is applied to external bodywork and gives the standard metallic paint a rich and contemporary satin finish, showing the sophisticated surfacing of the exterior design in the best possible light.
2021 Audi SQ7
The Audi SQ7 could get from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds which is downright swift for a three-row crossover with all-wheel drive. It had a top speed that was electronically limited to155 mph, and it had all-wheel steer.